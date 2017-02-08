Sophos acquires Invincea

Sophos has agreed to acquire Invincea from its current shareholders for a cash consideration of $100 million with a $20 million earn-out. Sophos will retain the company’s office in Fairfax. Invincea CEO Anup Ghosh and COO Norm Laudermilch will join Sophos in key leadership positions.

Invincea Labs, a division of Invincea that has been separately managed and operated since 2012, has been separated prior to the acquisition and is not part of this transaction.

Invincea was founded to address the rapidly growing zero-day security threat from nation states, cyber criminals and rogue actors. Their flagship product uses deep learning neural networks and behavioural monitoring to detect previously unseen malware and stops attacks before damage occurs. With a focus on the U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sectors, Invincea has been deployed in some of the most targeted networks in the world.

The Invincea machine learning malware detection and prevention technology will be fully integrated into the Sophos endpoint protection portfolio. The integration of Invincea technology into the Sophos Central security management platform will further enhance the Sophos synchronised security portfolio and real-time intelligence sharing.

“We started Invincea with the vision of using non-signature based technologies, including machine learning, in innovative ways to protect organisations against the most advanced forms of cyber-attack,” commented Anup Ghosh, CEO at Invincea. “X by Invincea represents a new generation in antivirus technology based on deep learning and behavioural monitoring. Joining forces with Sophos presents the perfect opportunity to take our proven, advanced technology to a global audience and make it part of a comprehensive synchronised security system. Sophos is leading the industry in adopting and bringing to market this disruptive new vision for complete, advanced, and integrated security, and we are delighted to join the team and help make it happen.”

The Invincea endpoint security portfolio including X by Invincea will continue to be supported and sold by Invincea and available via Invincea’s network of registered partners.