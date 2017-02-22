Adobe unveils cloud-based digital signature built on an open standard

With more than seven billion mobile devices in the world and cyber-threats at an all-time high, demand has surged for simple and secure ways to sign and manage documents on smartphones and tablets. At the same time, new electronic signature regulations, like eIDAS in the European Union, have paved the way for electronic signatures to be adopted globally.

Building on the work of the Cloud Signature Consortium, Adobe unveiled the first cloud-based digital signature built on an open standard. Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Sign will enable digital signatures, the most advanced and secure type of electronic signatures used for things like healthcare forms or mortgage applications, in any browser or on any mobile device.

In addition, Adobe unveiled new functionality in Adobe Sign that enables users to create end-to-end business workflows that go beyond signing and approvals. Adobe Sign integrates with the systems, processes and applications you already use today. Now anyone can convert paper to digital with a smartphone ‘scan’, route documents for collaboration or certified electronic delivery, and connect into systems like Microsoft SharePoint.

“With so many of today’s critical business processes moving to cloud based solutions, it’s imperative that people trust the information they are interacting with,” said Alan Lepofsky, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Digital signatures play a vital role in that trust, but for them to be successful they must be a frictionless part of the process. Building signatures on an open standard that works across browsers and mobile devices creates the seamless experience that people expect.”

Added Mobility for signing

Mobile scan and sign – Using the Adobe Sign mobile app, scan printed pages and send for signature or sign from your smartphone or tablet. Get a clear PDF document that’s automatically cropped, corrected and ready-to-sign with crisp text that anyone can read, all powered by advanced image processing in Adobe Sensei, a set of intelligent services that leverage machine learning, AI and deep learning capabilities.

Mobile reading and reflow – Reading long documents on a small mobile screen can be frustrating. Now, the Adobe Sign mobile app on iOS lets you pinch or double-tap to change text size and reflow with five different zoom levels.

Mobile tracking at-a-glance – Add the new tracking widget to your smartphone or tablet, and you can track and manage signatures in real-time from your home screen, without opening the Adobe Sign mobile app. Your most important tasks are now right at your fingertips, helping you get more done in less time.

Streamline document processes across teams

Advanced document routing – Go beyond signing and approvals with advanced document routing. Now, you can ask recipients to fill out a simple form that doesn’t need a signature, like a facilities request at work or a patient intake form at the doctor. Notify recipients about important terms and conditions or policy updates. Or, send for ‘certified delivery’ when you need clear proof that your recipient both viewed and acknowledged a document such as a legal notification or change of terms (available within 30 days).

Complete online processes – Completing complex workflows, like new bank account enrollment, loan applications or managing HR benefits, often requires many steps and many people to get the job done. With Adobe Sign, you can now kick off and manage these processes digitally from start to finish. Automatically generate, send and route specific documents for each unique situation and keep track of everything with a custom dashboard that gives you real-time visibility along the way.

Work directly within SharePoint – Adobe Sign now helps Microsoft SharePoint’s 160 million users automate their signing processes. Add Adobe Sign to SharePoint Workflows for a stand-out digital experience that makes it easy to request signatures from others, track your progress and archive documents securely – without ever leaving SharePoint.