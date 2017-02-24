New infosec products of the week​: February 24, 2017

Security solutions for IoT automotive telematics

Building a secure automotive telematics platform to achieve a profitable business model for automakers and ecosystem partners is a challenging task for mobile network operators. As the platforms lack detailed security specifications and a standardized framework, they become an attractive target for cybercriminals. Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity now offers solutions that enable operators to build a second line of defense to protect platforms and vehicles.

Cisco releases new virtualization and security technologies

Cisco is introducing a new hardware platform and virtual network services to extend virtualization to branch locations, as well as a new solution that allows customers to virtualize their network perimeter and extend it to colocation centers. Cisco is also the first in the industry to deliver software-defined segmentation across the entire network—from the network to the endpoint to the cloud – with complete application visibility.

RES delivers capabilities to modernize digital workspaces for hybrid infrastructures

RES released RES ONE version 10. This latest release includes advanced features that improve IT management, automation, security and workspace transparency, making RES ONE a platform for more sophisticated and dynamic workflows between people, systems and things. The new features of RES ONE Enterprise, formerly known as RES ONE Suite, increase IT’s ability to modernize digital workspaces, especially for hybrid infrastructures, allowing workers to be more productive and secure.

NetFlow Analyzer now supports deep packet inspection

ManageEngine announced that NetFlow Analyzer, its traffic management software, now supports deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI support provides visibility that admins need to compare network and application response times and determine whether the fault is with the network or application. In addition, NetFlow Analyzer now also supports Meraki devices to monitor their traffic flows.

Avnet introduces new security assessments

Avnet unveiled two new security assessment services tailored to the needs of the healthcare and retail industries. Partners in the U.S. and Canada can leverage these services to quickly determine the strength of their customers’ security postures and measure customers’ security approaches compared to the overall healthcare or retail industry. The assessment services also provide partners with the critical information needed to create an action plan to improve their healthcare and retail customers’ security, reduce risks and determine the security technology solutions most beneficial to protecting their customers.