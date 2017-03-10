New infosec products of the week​: March 10, 2017

Waterproof, scalable and customizable data protection

ioSafe released ioSafe Server 5, a fire- and waterproof server designed to eliminate data loss and minimize downtime by protecting data in real-time. and delivering instant disaster recovery with true zero recovery point and the best recovery time objectives for terabytes of data.

Digital forensics tool Hibernation Recon gets an update

Arsenal Recon launched a new version of Hibernation Recon. The tool extracts information from Microsoft Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, and 10 hibernation files that other tools have failed to reveal for many years. Digital forensics experts are now able to leverage not only the active contents of Windows hibernation files, but also massive volumes of information in the multiple types (and levels) of slack space that often exist within them.

Getac’s MX50 Tactical Tablet for combat-ready military forces

Getac introduced its first rugged tactical tablet for combat-ready military forces, including dismounted warfighters, elite enforcement agencies and Special Forces military units. The MX50 is designed to meet strict government guidelines for capturing and protecting classified data in the field. It meets the Common Criteria ISO/IEC 15408 computer security certification, and the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) guidelines (certification pending) and Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirements, enabling commercial devices to be integrated into layered solutions to protect classified national security systems information.

Waterfall Security announces secure cloud gateway for GE Predix

Waterfall Security Solutions announced support of its Unidirectional CloudConnect for GE Predix The Industrial Internet Platform, enabling customers to securely connect their industrial sites with cloud services. In addition, Waterfall’s Unidirectional CloudConnect provides real-time translation of industrial systems, formats, and protocols to fit GE Predix’s cloud.

High-Tech Bridge Launches ImmuniWeb Mobile

High-Tech Bridge released ImmuniWeb Mobile as part of its ImmuniWeb Application Security Testing Platform. The new offering will provide assessment of iOS and Android mobile applications, mobile infrastructure backend and data channel encryption. All ImmuniWeb Mobile packages are provided with a zero false-positives SLA.

Client Health 6.0 delivers visibility into endpoint health and security

Adaptiva launched Client Health 6.0 , a new release of the endpoint health and security engine. It includes a Visual Reporting Engine which enables IT professionals to gain instant insights into the health and security of the endpoints across their entire enterprise. Client Health 6.0 comes pre-packaged with over a dozen new dashboards and reports that provide at-a-glance status on the current health of the enterprise while enabling analysis on individual devices.

Veriato launches RansomSafe

Veriato RansomSafe detects and stops ransomware attacks on file servers as they occur. Using a database of known variants, and employing deception-based techniques to detect unknown variants, the software automatically locks the offending user account, preventing damage to the file server. As a result, companies save significant time, money and undue stress associated with ransomware attacks.