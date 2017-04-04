Apple patches drive-by Wi-Fi flaw with emergency iOS patch

Less than a week after Apple pushed out iOS 10.3 comes an iOS emergency patch that all iDevice owners should implement as soon a possible.

The security note accompanying iOS 10.3.1 says simply that the fixed problem is a stack buffer overflow vulnerability that was addressed through improved input validation, and that it allows an attacker within range to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip.

No more details about it were shared, but Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero – the discoverer of the flaw – noted that more information about it will be provided tomorrow, and that it is not the same bug as the one he found last year in Broadcom’s Wi-Fi HardMAC SoC (system-on-a-chip) product.

iOS 10.3.1 is available for practically all iDevices out there: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, iPod touch 6th generation and later. So, if you own one or more of them, it’s a good idea to start patching.