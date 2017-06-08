Attack rates are increasing across the board

Finance and technology are the sectors most resilient to cyber intrusions, new research from Vectra Networks has found.

The company released the results of its Post-Intrusion Report, based on data from a sample set of nearly 200 of its enterprise customers. They looked at the prevalence of strategic phases of the attack lifecycle: command-and-control (C&C), reconnaissance, lateral movement, botnet, and exfiltration attacker behaviours across thirteen industries.

Over 90 days (January-March 2017), the company monitored 2,145,708 hosts. On these hosts, Vectra detected 1,805,188 different network behaviours that were condensed to 140,341 detections. These detections were then triaged down to 62,119 hosts, with 10,710 hosts prioritised as high or critical business risk.

They discovered healthcare to be the most frequently targeted industry, with 164 threats detected per 1,000 host devices, followed by education and media, which had 145 and 123 detections per 1,000 host devices, respectively. By comparison, the food and beverage industry came in as the least targeted industry with just 17 detections per 1,000 hosts.

Additional findings include: