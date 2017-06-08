Centrify recognises EMEA channel achievements

Centrify has announced the winners of its EMEA Channel Programme Awards. The awards were presented at a ceremony held on 7th June 2017 at The Distillery, Portobello Road in London.

The awards, which are in their third year, recognise the outstanding contribution and commitment being made by Centrify’s partners to their customers and who have positioned its solutions to address critical areas of identity and access management to applications, infrastructure or endpoint.

“The Centrify EMEA Channel Awards provide us with the ideal platform to bring together our extended network of EMEA Distributors and Resellers to share ideas, opportunities and challenges with each other and the EMEA Management Team,” said John Andrews, Channel Director, Centrify EMEA.

“They are a chance to thank those that have shown outstanding commitment and recognise performance in some commonly overlooked areas such as; outstanding contribution by an individual, marketing initiative to build the awareness of breach risk and contribution by an organisation. We want these awards to become something that our entire channel aspires towards and help us achieve our overall goal in building a strong and successful community of partner organisations and individuals.”

Award winners were selected based on a number of criteria including knowledge of Centrify’s identity management solutions; proactivity; level of engagement with Centrify and end users; company growth and sales performance. The full list of winners is as follows: