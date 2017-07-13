Security analytics and operations are becoming more difficult

A new Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) study, which involved a survey of more than 400 IT and cybersecurity professionals, found that 72 percent feel cybersecurity analytics and operations is more difficult today than it was two years ago, and that the rapidly evolving threat landscape and growing volumes of security alarms are the most common challenges facing enterprises today.

Using threat intelligence

Despite increased spending, organizations are still looking for ways to increase efficiency and improve risk management. Research revealed that 31 percent of organizations are looking to use threat intelligence to help automate remediation tasks.

According to ESG, 89 percent of organizations use external threat intelligence, but IT professionals are still feeling that cyber adversaries are moving faster than network defenders can keep up. These challenges are amplified due to almost half of the organizations reporting a problematic shortage of cybersecurity skills, and admitting they still rely on manual processes and individuals to aggregate and analyze threat intelligence.

The rise of automation

While analysts work to combine more and more external threat data with internal data and events, organizations will continue to feel as though they are falling behind their adversaries. This need to combine and leverage data is driving automation.

“These findings demonstrate that while in its infancy, the value of threat intelligence as part of an integrated security operations strategy is critical,” said Jonathan Couch, SVP Strategy, ThreatQuotient. “Achieving meaningful threat operations and overcoming common challenges, such as unmanageable amounts of data and alerts, requires the use of a threat intelligence platform to continuously assess threats and prioritize those that are most important and relevant to an organization.”

Security spending

Spending is increasing, but so are the challenges of security operations and analytics. Enterprises are under staffed and feel they do not have the right people. This is where the true value of a threat intelligence platform designed to enable threat operations and management comes into play – by aggregating multiple external and internal threat data sources, reducing noise and maximizing existing security investments, defenders are able to improve focus and efficiency by knowing exactly what to work on first.

“One of the reasons today’s approach to cybersecurity operations is not working is because it is based on too many tools and manual processes,” added Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst, ESG. “Leading companies are realizing this, and moving towards a model based on a Security Operations and Analytics Platform Architecture (SOAPA). Utilizing threat intelligence as a critical component to blend internal and external threat data by integrating network and endpoint tools can help organizations reach their goals of operationalizing cyber threat intelligence in real time for risk mitigation and incident response.”