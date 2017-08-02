Nmap 7.60 released: SSH support, SMB2/SMB3 improvements, 14 more scripts

Nmap is a free and open source utility for network discovery and security auditing. Many systems and network administrators also find it useful for tasks such as network inventory, managing service upgrade schedules, and monitoring host or service uptime.

What’s important

Nmap scripts can now perform brute force SSH password cracking, query servers about what auth methods and public keys they accept, and even log in using known or discovered credentials to execute arbitrary commands. Nmap 7.60 includes four scripts to start out with, and it opens the door to many more future capabilities.

The latest version also comes with 14 new NSE scripts, and a bunch of great SMB2/SMB3 improvements. It also includes our new Npcap 0.93 which resolves an issue where the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update was breaking Npcap and impairing Nmap functionality.

All changes since Nmap 7.50

Here is the full list of significant changes since Nmap 7.50: