Global DDoS mitigation market trends and developments

Frost & Sullivan found that the DDoS mitigation market generated a revenue of $816 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.1 percent through 2021.

Threat actors’ continuous development of new techniques to overwhelm their target’s defenses and improve effectiveness of their DDoS attacks in terms of scale, frequency, stealth, and sophistication, are factors driving rapid growth.

DDoS attacks are on the rise

Attacks have become more extensive and are testing the limits of existing DDoS mitigation tools and practices, as well as affecting online businesses globally. As a result, advanced new solutions are required to address long-standing DDoS challenges successfully.

“More frequent DDoS attacks and actors’ tendency to attack the same target repeatedly, is driving the need for DDoS response preparedness with high demand for DDoS mitigation appliances and services,” said Frost & Sullivan Network Security Senior Industry Analyst Chris Rodriguez. “Assessing and quantifying the potential cost of a DDoS attack will make it easier to justify the investment and aids the development of a DDoS response and preparedness plan.”

DDoS mitigation market trends

Developments and trends driving growth in the global DDoS mitigation market include:

Threat actors targeting enterprise organizations of all sizes and in every vertical

High demand for DDoS mitigation solutions in enterprise and service provider organizations

Mitigating complex risk through a combination of security tools, products, and services

Emergence of new attack techniques and continued exploitation of known DDoS attack vectors

Rising customer expectations for value-added security, analytics, and optimized DDoS services

Growth in networking requirements relating to adoption of emerging technologies, including cloud computing, Internet of Things, and software-defined networking

Need for hybrid deployment models and on-premise applications to manage large-scale attacks.

“Unfortunately, dedicated DDoS mitigation solutions, both products and services, are costly and a lack of technical expertise will limit the customer’s willingness to invest in sophisticated solutions,” noted Rodriguez. “To overcome these restraints, some vendors are providing lower price points with virtual versions of their applications, while others are offering managed security services of their own to allay customer concerns over technical expertise.”