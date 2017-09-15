New infosec products of the week​: September 15, 2017

FinalCode 5.3 extends the types of applications traditional IRM can support

FinalCode updated its persistent, file-centric information rights management (IRM) solution. FinalCode 5.3 is packed with security and usability features. Highlights include the capability to secure an entire folder, a new FinalCode explorer, the ability to authenticate a user upon opening a file/folder, enhanced support for complex applications and design software such as Adobe Illustrator and the ability to tag secured files for search purposes.

The Fujitsu Biometrics-as-a-Service platform offers scalable user authentication

BIOaaS is a scalable, globally available solution to assist organizations with determining a “true” identity in the first instance via identification or verifying against a known identity. By leveraging a centralized architecture, the solution allows new biometric information to be checked against existing biometrics databases to reduce fraud, something that is not possible with match-on-device solutions like the type found in smartphones.

AdaptiveMobile launches global signalling intelligence and security analytics service

AdaptiveMobile launched SIGIL, a global signalling intelligence and analytics cloud service. Through application of machine learning algorithms on suspicious signalling data, the service will enable mobile operators to maximize the effectiveness of existing defences against signalling attacks.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.0 adds forensic support for iOS 11

This release brings support for local and cloud backups, data and cloud passwords produced by iPhones and iPads running iOS 11, including the newly announced range of iPhone devices. The tool received the ability to decrypt local backups saved by devices running iOS 11, run GPU-accelerated attacks on passwords protecting encrypted backups, download system backups, photos and media from iCloud Drive and access synced information from iCloud, including access to iCloud Keychain.