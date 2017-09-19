addressing security concerns around connected ecosystems

The convergence of IoT applications with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, and context-aware computing could help address current security concerns around connected ecosystems. Pervasive security through context-aware access control is one of the future areas currently being explored by developers.

Key technology development areas within cybersecurity

Leveraging the converged technology capabilities could help developers accurately analyse user data at every node of the network, thereby delivering an all-in-one packaged security solution that offers user application and flexibility across any sector for optional interoperability in a connected world.

Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision research, Cybersecurity Innovations in the Connected World, identifies the key technology development areas within cybersecurity ecosystems and highlights security and technology innovations, challenges, primary attack surfaces, major standardization activities, and alliances enhancing security.

“Despite fingerprint technology’s higher growth and significant revenue contribution in the past, new technologies such as iris, face, and vein recognition are witnessing strong adoption across industries. These new forms of biometric authentication are primarily focused toward improving the accuracy and flexibility of usage for end-users,” said Frost & Sullivan TechVision Sr. Industry Analyst Swapnadeep Nayak. “In addition, advanced analytics is playing a vital role in empowering businesses to draw fast, actionable insights from connected ecosystems while delivering granular segmentation for more accurate analysis.”

Key cybersecurity findings

Key cybersecurity findings in the connected world include:

Innovations across the various network layers for enhanced protection covering the network from specific types of attacks

New identity and access management technologies due to growing compliance demands among organizations across industries working on IoT platforms

Spurt in intrusive prevention and risk analysis solutions tailored for specific sectors to identify unique issues for the ecosystem and prevent cyber attacks at inception.

Confidentiality and integrity of data and systems can be compromised at any point of time by hackers attacking the connected ecosystem. These security breaches could lead to significant costs for enterprises by disrupting services thereby reducing satisfaction for customers and hampering brand image. Security challenges often faced by organizations include, lack of security standards, lack of comprehensive security solution to mitigate threats, and lack of cross platform security technology.

“The lack of secured integrated system for cross industry applicability is hindering the adoption of Internet of Things. The future Internet of Everything is expected to leverage a common secure cloud infrastructure with an unified API for all application sectors,” noted Nayak.