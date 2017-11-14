Review: EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) aims to strengthen data protection for all individuals within the EU (citizens and residents). It was adopted in April 2016, and it becomes enforceable from 25 May 2018.

With the implementation deadline around the corner, companies all over the world are figuring out how to adapt their systems and processes in order to correctly address compliance requirements. The penalties for non-compliance with the GDPR include fines of up to 20 million Euros or four percent of the enterprise’s annual worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year, depending on which is higher.

Given the regulation’s complexity, many small and medium-sized organizations don’t know where to start on their journey to become GDPR compliant. Today I’m taking a look at the EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit from Advisera, which promises to help you achieve that goal efficiently.

EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit details

As one would expect, the documents are authored by consultants with comprehensive experience in dealing with data protection authorities.

The fully editable documentation is delivered in Microsoft Office format, which makes it easy to customize by entering the information specific to your company. To make things as streamlined as possible, there’s an average of 20 comments per template offering assistance on what to fill out.

What I find particularly convenient are the free upgrades. In the year following your purchase, Advisera will send you new or updated documents each time the GDPR is updated.

What’s inside?

The documents in the toolkit are arranged in the order that your implementation should follow. They’re located in numbered folders that make it clear where to go next once you’ve completed a section.

In order to make the documents as useful as possible for any organization, they’re fully customizable and enable you to insert things like header information, your logo – essentially anything you may need to make the documents look like other documents in use in your organization.

The creators anticipated that, depending on the type of your organization and the data you handle, some parts of the documents may prove to be a challenge. That’s why they’ve included helpful instructions, as well as links to video tutorials and articles that offer further guidance.

The included documents cover the following:

Personal data policy framework

Inventory and data protection impact assessment

Data subject rights

Personal data transfers and third party compliance

Security of personal data

Data breaches

Toolkit editions

The EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit is available in three editions. All come with unlimited email support and, depending on the price, you get one or several hours of one-on-one support with a GDPR expert, as well as a review of completed documents. The Power Toolkit edition also includes a one-hour training on audit preparation.

In order to see what would be the best fit for your organization, I suggest you go here, and get all the information, as well as a breakdown of available options. To get general information about the GDPR, I suggest visiting the EU GDPR Academy.