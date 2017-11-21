Webinar: Running a SOC with security orchestration

Whether an Enterprise SOC or an MSSP the challenges of too many alerts, disconnected tools and a shortage of analysts continue to plague security operations.

Security Automation and Orchestration are increasingly looked to enable analysts to triage the tsunami of alerts flooding the organisation, provide context to accelerate investigation, and provide the playbooks and workflow to drive consistency and efficiency throughout security operations.

In this webinar Amos Stern, CEO of Siemplify and, Arthur Hedge, CEO of Castle Ventures Corporation (an MSSP to leading Financial Institutions) discuss how Castle has successfully utilised Security Orchestration to transform their SOC.

We’ll explore: