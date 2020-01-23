RiskRecon joins with Mastercard to help customers achieve good third-party risk outcomes

RiskRecon, the world’s leading platform for easily understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, and now a Mastercard company, announces its continued commitment to enabling the success of its customers in achieving good third-party risk outcomes, built on a foundation of great customer service and rapid technology innovation.

“We are honored to join with Mastercard in serving our rapidly growing customer base who rely on us to provide them accurate and actionable cybersecurity risk ratings and data that enable their success in managing third-party risk,” said Kelly White, CEO and co-founder, RiskRecon.

“In addition to accelerating our ability to scale our business and technology platforms, Mastercard brings very unique risk intelligence insights that will further enhance the value we deliver to our customers. We are very excited to reveal the new capabilities that we will be bringing to market in the coming months.”

“Continuous assessment of cybersecurity risk through an entirely objective vantage point is more important than ever for businesses and their CISOs worldwide,” said Simon Hunt, Executive Vice President, Cybersecurity Product Innovation, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, Mastercard.

“Adding RiskRecon’s data-driven technology and AI to our offerings for banks and merchants changes the game in predicting and preventing breaches using unprecedented risk intelligence.”