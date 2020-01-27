Top 10 policy trends to watch for globally in 2020

The 10 top trends that will drive the most significant technological upheavals this year have been identified by Access Partnership.

“Shifts in tech policy will disrupt life for everyone. While some governments try to leverage the benefits of 5G, artificial intelligence, and IoT, others find reasons simply to confront Big Tech ranging from protectionism to climate urgency.

“Techlash trends highlighted in our report lay bare the risks of regulatory overreach: stymied innovation and economic growth for some and an unfair advantage for others,” said Greg Francis, Managing Director at Access Partnership.

Report highlights: Top policy trends for 2020

AI regulation taking shape in the EU and the U.S.

EU-based Digital Services Act (DSA) as the newest power grab since the GDPR

New wave of tech protectionism in Europe

China as a supply chain liability; other Asian nations filling in

Spectrum sharing likely to become more mainstream with 5G

5G security to take an important position with shift to control functions

U.S. privacy laws taking bipartisan note from California’s CCPA

Data sharing regs to heat up, as balance with innovation becomes more critical

IoTs, SIMs and eSIMs: who’s responsible for setting regulation?

Rise of ‘green’ technology policy: another balancing act with industry emissions vs. the industry’s potential ability to solve climate change

Francis continued: “In just one year, we’ve seen dramatic changes in the regulatory and policy landscape for technology companies, originating in Europe but deeply affecting U.S. and other major global players.

“The report notes that while divisive impeachment proceedings in America create a blockage in new legislation pipelines, there is surprising bipartisan agreement on tech policy — Republicans are moving to protect companies from growth-killing regulation, and Democrats are seeking to pre-empt state-level measures.

“We expect to see new regulatory models emerging in the U.S. and other nations in reaction to the EU’s push for digital sovereignty.”