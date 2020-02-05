TRIMEDX partners with CyberVista to launch a cybersecurity training program

TRIMEDX is pleased to announce a comprehensive cybersecurity training program specifically designed to address the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks on connected medical devices.

TRIMEDX will partner with CyberVista, a cybersecurity education and workforce development company, in launching its CE CYBER Academy: a next-generation training and certification program that will enhance TRIMEDX’s 3,100+ nationwide associates with vital skills that many health systems struggle to source in the face of unprecedented demand for cybersecurity expertise.

“By 2025, it is estimated that 68% of medical devices will connect to provider networks making it crucial for health systems to have the ability to accurately track connected medical devices, have accurate information on the operating system and respond to impacted medical devices,” says LeAnne Hester, TRIMEDX chief marketing officer.

“As a result of this trend, there is a need for clinical engineering and information technology teams to work together in completely different way.”

TRIMEDX and CyberVista have developed curriculum designed specifically for on-site technical personnel as they gather more information on medical devices and to respond to on-going issues.

The academy will provide associates continuing professional development and resources through an engaging curriculum delivered in its learning management system with a knowledge assessment to ensure understanding.

Throughout the CE CYBER Academy, TRIMEDX associates will:

Enhance their knowledge on the importance of clinical engineering in cybersecurity.

Learn the latest around the importance and process of securing sensitive data and information.

Increase understanding and awareness on social engineering attack methods, consequences and preventions.

Organizations across industries are experiencing a major cybersecurity talent gap, with open positions reported at over 561,000 in the U.S.

In a recent report, the healthcare industry ranked the 15th lowest of the 17 industries reviewed in terms of overall cybersecurity expertise and last (17th) in terms of speed or process in patching vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive information like patient medical records or access to medical equipment.

“Knowing the weakest link in most cyber defense is typically the human element, we’re investing in giving our CE CYBER specialists, managers and technicians the skills necessary to keep our front-line defenses strong against the rapidly increasing number of cyber threats against connected medical devices,” says Jon Benedict, director of solutions management for clinical engineering and information security.

“This training will enable them to develop effective security metrics to assess the risk in a provider’s environment and communicate with clients to collaboratively drive compliance.”

CyberVista aims to create a cyber-ready workforce through personalized training programs that provide organizations with the people, knowledge and skills required to defend their most critical assets.

Areas of training include computers & networking, inventory management, secure deployment & configuration management, protect & defend, and investigate & analysis―from foundational to expert level.

”TRIMEDX has displayed leadership by embracing its cyber-enabled workforce to arm a wide variety of roles, including its technicians, with the most current cybersecurity knowledge, skills and abilities.

“By taking innovative action, the TRIMEDX patient-first approach is better equipped to serve the needs of the evolving healthcare industry landscape and securing healthcare providers,” says Jeff Welgan, CyberVista’s head of executive and professional training.

“While many organizations around the world are enacting initiatives to increase cybersecurity knowledge across dedicated cybersecurity roles, few organizations have acted on the transformative notion that the responsibility of cybersecurity does not solely fall onto the traditional cybersecurity practitioner themselves but rather to a team of people focused on patient care.”

In addition to this first program implementation, TRIMEDX will also be making CyberVista’s comprehensive Security+, CISM and CISSP certification training courses available to its cyber specialists.

Further, TRIMEDX executive leadership will have access to a four-part offering paired with a cyber incident tabletop exercise. These programs are designed to specifically address the unique needs, business behaviors, and potential risks senior executives face.