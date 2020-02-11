eBook: 8 Real World Use Cases for SOAR

Download this 11-page e-book with eight real-world use cases to see how security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) can improve your team’s productivity and efficiency by automating security operations workflows.
The following use cases are described in the e-book, but SOAR can address an unlimited number of use cases and automate 80-90 percent of your security team’s typically manual tasks.
- Phishing attacks
- SIEM triage
- Threat hunting
- Insider threat detection
- Threat intelligence
- Identity verification/enforcement
- Endpoint protection
- Forensic investigation