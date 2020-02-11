ZeroFOX launches AI-powered Advanced Email Protection for Google and Microsoft platforms

ZeroFOX, the leading provider of public attack surface protection, announced it has extended its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform to now include advanced protection capabilities to solve intractable challenges in the cloud email security market and complement existing email security.

The ZeroFOX Advanced Email Protection suite includes capabilities that address Business Email Compromise Protection for Google’s G Suite and Microsoft’s Office 365 platforms, which identifies impersonation-based attacks targeting employees.

It also includes Email Abuse and Phishing Protection, which detects brand abuse, phishing and campaigns targeting customers and employees. With this email protection suite, ZeroFOX is the first company in the world to provide complete, omnichannel visibility and protection wherever modern digital attacks occur.

“Email continues to be a huge security headache for businesses as slowly-innovating, legacy vendors continue to fail the industry and our customers. With customers in more than 50 countries, ZeroFOX is proud to have earned global recognition as the best digital impersonation security vendor in the world and after repeated demand from our customers, we have extended our artificial intelligence analysis capabilities to now support cloud email platforms and protect against these modern threats,” said James C. Foster, CEO of ZeroFOX.

“With the introduction of the Advanced Email Protection Suite, we now have coverage from impersonation-based attacks to phishing to malware, wherever threats exist: on email, social media, mobile, surface, deep and dark web, Slack, and other digital engagement platforms. Wherever our customers engage – whether with their customers or internally between employees – they are protected!”

Business email compromise (BEC) is a complicated problem and is costing organizations billions of dollars in damages and lost revenue. What’s more, legacy email security gateway tools are not adequately innovating to address the underlying problem – namely fraudulent impersonations.

With the launch of Advanced Email Protection, ZeroFOX not only alerts security teams but provides detailed user warnings explaining why an email is suspicious and remediates the attack in real-time, blocking throughout the client’s infrastructure and disrupting the entire attacker kill chain by leveraging ZeroFOX’s Takedown-as-a-Service platform.

According to Gartner, “Email threats have become sophisticated to evade detection by common email security technologies, particularly those that rely only on standard antivirus and reputation. Email threats are also being blended, combining social engineering, identity deception, phishing sites, malware and exploits.”

ZeroFOX’s Advanced Email Protection suite is powered by award-winning AI capabilities and is designed to seamlessly support and complement Google and Microsoft’s cloud-based email platforms and other legacy secure email gateways.

Today, most email security solutions focus on flagging potential spam, blocking known malicious senders, and filtering out malicious links and attachments – all tactics that only temporarily inhibit but do not thwart an attacker.

Additionally, these vendors spent years working on disaster recovery, archiving, and compliance capabilities that are now delivered out-of-the-box by Microsoft and Google.

ZeroFOX’s Email Abuse and Phishing Protection adds new capabilities to these existing defenses, as opposed to redundant features, by leveraging often overlooked data from sources such as abuse@ inboxes and DMARC failure reports to address the threat at the source.

Working on an organization’s behalf to disrupt the entire kill chain to thwart future attacks, ZeroFOX ensures no threat is missed and alleviates work from overburdened security teams.

ZeroFOX prevents the attacker from continuing to create more email addresses and conduct more attacks at scale by taking down the entire attacker’s offensive infrastructure.