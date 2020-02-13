Nightfall AI unveils list of investors and partners with Slack as a DLP vendor

Nightfall AI, a cloud data security platform, announced an extended list of investors participating in its oversubscribed Series A round. The additional funding will be used to scale business operations and deepen the scope of the Nightfall platform.

The impressive list of investors includes: Webb Investment Network, founded by Maynard Webb, board member at Salesforce & Visa, former Yahoo board member, and former COO of eBay; Scott McNealy, Founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems; Bob Matschullat, Board Director at Visa and Clorox, former Board Member at Disney, Seagram, and McKesson; Matt Carey, CIO of Home Depot; Rob Chesnut, General Counsel of Airbnb, and previously Head of Trust and Safety at eBay.

Courtney Broadus, former SVP of Technology and Quality Engineering at Salesforce; Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, co-founder and COO of Okta; Ryan Carlson, CMO of Okta; Doug Merritt, President & CEO of Splunk; Stuart McClure, Founder & former CEO of Cylance; and Ronnie Lott, former NFL safety, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and 4X Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers.

“As companies continue to maintain more and more of their resources in the cloud, the need for comprehensive data loss prevention has become paramount. Nightfall has built an intuitive and robust data security platform that has the potential to become the gold standard.

“We’ve known Isaac and Rohan since the beginning of their journey, and we are excited to partner with them and the entire Nightfall team more closely on the road ahead,” says Maynard Webb, founder of the Webb Investment Network (WIN).

“We are thrilled to work with this exceptional set of investors. They bring an incredible breadth of experience and will be invaluable partners as we scale the company. They recognize our innovative approach as the industry’s first cloud-native DLP and our rapid growth in this new category,” remarks Isaac Madan, Nightfall’s CEO and co-founder.

Nightfall is also partnering with cloud-based collaboration platform Slack as a Data Loss Prevention vendor. By utilizing Slack’s Discovery API, Nightfall Enterprise discovers, classifies, and protects business-critical information across Slack organizations in real-time and historically.

Nightfall deploys in seconds, with over 100 detectors of sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), out of the box.

“With its best in class collaboration functionality, Slack’s Enterprise Grid product continues to proliferate across organizations, both large and small. This has only increased the importance of a sound data security posture and minimizing the exposure of sensitive data,” said Rohan Sathe Co-Founder and CTO of Nightfall.

By integrating with Slack’s latest APIs, Nightfall is able to classify and protect data across the entirety of an organization’s workspaces – including all direct messages, group messages, public & private channels, and file uploads.

Powered by machine learning, Nightfall detects against both structured and unstructured data with high accuracy. Users can also leverage automated workflows to take action on sensitive information, delivering measurable time savings for security teams.

“With thousands of team members across multiple time zones, Nightfall helps us secure sensitive information and enforce company standards with automation. Deployment was seamless, and the Nightfall support team has been incredibly responsive,” said Stuart Lane, Information Security Engineer for Aaron’s, one of the nation’s largest retail providers of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

“The ability to discover and protect information across the cloud from a single platform sets Nightfall apart, and makes it invaluable to organizations of all sizes and in every industry.

“By taking a cloud-centric approach to protecting mission-critical data, Nightfall is positioning itself to be at the epicenter of the SaaS ecosystem,” said Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise.

“I look forward to working closely with Isaac, Rohan and Nightfall’s impressive team to tackle one of the biggest problems in information security.”