BitDam Advanced Threat Protection solution now supports Microsoft Teams and Zoom

BitDam, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprise communications from unknown threats hidden in files and links, announced that its Advanced Threat Protection solution now supports Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Aiming to support organizations’ ability to collaborate safely when working from home, BitDam has accelerated these solution releases and is offering businesses its trial for Zoom and Microsoft Teams protection for free for three months.

The world response to the Covid-19 pandemic has lead to an exponential increase in work from home opportunities. This increase in working remotely, with video conferencing and messaging, has been accompanied by an environment of increased cyber security risk.

Users and businesses are exposed when utilizing these collaboration platforms as there are few tools that can provide security for them.

BitDam ATP for Teams and Zoom provides:

Protection from malicious files and links of any type

Quarantine malicious files

Five-minute deployment for the entire organization

Seamless to end-users

Providing unprecedented detection rates, BitDam cyber security blocks advanced content-borne attacks across various enterprise communication channels including email (Office 365, G-Suite), cloud-drives (OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Drive, Dropbox, Box) and now also Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

BitDam’s cloud-based solution scans all files and links to proactively detect attacks, pre-delivery, preventing hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, phishing and Zero-Day attacks contained in files and URLs.

“Here at BitDam we are always poised to respond to the newest cyber security threat. That means we are constantly re-evaluating and ensuring our ATP solution is working in concert with the most relevant applications. Our readiness to provide protection for Microsoft Teams and Zoom is one more way we are responding to market demand,” said Liron Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of BitDam.

“Both Zoom and Teams are currently experiencing a tremendous uptick in use and we are pleased we can support their users at this time. Combine that with our offer of three months free protection for these collaboration tools and we know we are doing our part to keep end-users safe in work-from-home environments.”