Cybersecurity during the pandemic: Try these security solutions for free!

In order to help global organizations of all sizes address cybersecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of vendors provide free (time-limited) access to their solutions.

All of the offers below are available immediately, and they cover a number of areas. Vendors are listed alphabetically, and all require registration.

Armorblox – Free email protection

Armorblox made its fully-featured email security platform free for businesses that have between 100 and 2,000 employees until April 30th and will reassess the situation for potential extensions beyond that.

Awake Security – Free platform access

Awake Security announced 60 days of free access to the Awake Security Platform for hospitals and other healthcare facilities that are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bugcrowd – Free access to Vulnerability Disclosure Program and Attack Surface Analysis

If you represent an emergency service, healthcare, or other care provider helping to manage the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Bugcrowd are offering you free access to their Vulnerability Disclosure Program and Attack Surface Analysis for the next 90-days.

BullGuard – Free Small Office Security license

BullGuard is offering a free 3-month Small Office Security license for up to 50 devices for businesses that need assistance in managing cybersecurity in the wake of mass movement to home-working.

Dynatrace – Free access to Software Intelligence Platform

Dynatrace is providing new users with extended, free trial access to the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, through May 19, 2020. In addition, new users will receive free access to the Dynatrace Real User Monitoring (RUM) for SaaS vendor experience, through September 19, 2020.

ERMProtect – Free security awareness training

ERMProtect is providing free access to its Security Awareness Training for 3 months. Organizations can access two animated training modules that teach employees to spot phishing attacks and work safely online from home – a particularly relevant module as employees shift to working remotely.

Foresite – Free emergency cybersecurity services

Foresite, a managed security and cyber-consulting services provider, are offering free cybersecurity services for small to medium enterprises: free external vulnerability scan, free phishing awareness campaign for up to 250 users, free firewall monitoring and management for 30 days, and more.

GreatHorn – Free email protection

GreatHorn will provide 60 days of free, unrestricted access to the GreatHorn Email Security platform to give business leaders and employees peace of mind as they navigate changes to work and business operations during the pandemic.

Qualys – Free remote endpoint protection

Qualys is offering instant security assessments, visibility and remote computer patching for corporate and personal computers – free for 60 days. The solution allows security teams to gain continuous visibility of remote computers, see missing patches for critical vulnerabilities and deploy them from the cloud.

SentinelOne – Free platform access

SentinelOne Core is available free of charge through Friday, May 16, 2020, enabling enterprises to secure remote work. SentinelOne’s cloud-based platform scales, making it well suited to protect both businesses and employees transitioning to a work-from-home environment, whether they are using corporate or personal devices.

Signavio – Trial for collaborative crisis resilience and people management

Signavio announced that the Signavio Business Transformation Suite is available for free for 90 days to help affected businesses to rapidly roll out emergency plans and organize operations.

StorONE – Free enterprise storage platform

StorONE is providing its S1 Enterprise Storage Platform at no cost to any organization impacted by COVID-19 until June 30, with healthcare and scientific research facilities at the center of the pandemic response granted free use through October.

Sucuri – Medical service providers can get a year of Sucuri WAF for free

Sucuri is offering a year of their Web Application Firewall (WAF) service to medical service providers. Sucuri’s WAF is frequently updated with the latest and emerging threat definitions to block DDoS and other attacks by bad actors.

SyncDog – Free trial of Secure.Systems

SyncDog announced free access to their Trusted Mobile Workspace application. Secure.Systems delivers a suite of mobile productivity applications that encrypt corporate data and can be integrated into any existing mobile device on any carrier.

Votiro – Free Disarmer for Email

Votiro‘s advanced email attachment sanitization solution – Disarmer for Email – is free through the end of the year to help reduce organizations’ security risk. Rest assured knowing your workforce’s email attachments are safe from any known and unknown threats.