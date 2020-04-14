A worrisome increase in call traffic from fraudsters exploiting the pandemic

There’s a worrisome increase in call traffic from bad actors looking to cash in on new vulnerabilities created by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from Next Caller.

The report found that during the week of March 16 – which coincided with the time that many Americans started staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19 – there was an extraordinary strain placed on contact centers operated by Fortune 500 banking clients. While the rapid rise in call volumes may not be entirely surprising, a far more alarming trend has been uncovered.

Call spoofing increase

Internal data reveals a massive increase in call spoofing, the primary technique phone criminals use to trick businesses into automatically matching them with customer accounts. While data suggests that consumer calling may ebb and flow weekly, suspicious or high risk calls have increased unabated.

After just 3 weeks, high-risk calls are up 28% on average, outpacing the growth rate of overall call traffic – suggesting that as concerned customers call in waves, hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent attacks pummel contact centers in their wake.

To shed light on the potential impact that this influx of criminal activity could have on both the enterprise and the general public, Next Caller combined internal data with a research study administered to over 1,000 Americans.

Amongst the many findings, the study found that 32% of Americans believe that they have already been targeted by some form of fraud related to COVID-19.

Fraudsters stress-testing contact center security systems

With millions awaiting financial relief from the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package, the activity seen to date may be the precursor to an impending tsunami of fraud aimed at stealing money and information from individuals.

Widespread anxiety and confusion only threaten to exacerbate the problem by providing ample cover for fraudsters to stress-test contact center security systems.

“It’s no surprise that fraudsters are exploiting a chaotic circumstance, that’s the playbook,” says Ian Roncoroni, CEO, Next Caller.

“What is particularly dangerous is the timing and the broadening scope of the schemes. People are understandably confused and distracted, and so they may be more likely to let down their guard, especially when attacked from new and different directions. And while businesses are desperate to provide relief, contact centers don’t stand a chance when criminals can successfully pose as customers. It’s the perfect storm for fraud.”

Call traffic and the pandemic: Key findings from the report