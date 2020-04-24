Virtium appoints David Quarles as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Virtium, a leading solutions provider of industrial solid-state drive (SSD) and memory solutions, announced that it has named David Quarles as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

An industry veteran in technology marketing and sales, he’s responsible for leading the company’s extensive sales and distribution organization, and bringing Virtium industrial-grade solid-state storage and memory solutions to customers around the globe. Quarles reports directly to Phu Hoang, founder and CEO.

Hoang said Quarles’s background of more than three decades in the industry is ideal for Virtium’s goals: expanding the company’s worldwide sales force, placing solutions-focused sales personnel closer to customers’ locations, and providing them with Virtium’s extensive technical expertise to ensure optimal designs of their products using the company’s solid-state storage solutions.

“DQ, as David’s been known since his high school days, brings a tremendous range of experience to Virtium, in all aspects of sales in global organizations, having scaled companies’ revenues well beyond the billion-dollar level,” said Hoang.

“His hands-on, entrepreneurial approach to business and his expertise in component, module and systems sales are a perfect fit to benefit our loyal, diverse customers by ensuring they receive the industry’s most reliable, data-securing products and world-class support.

“DQ’s experience and leadership will be essential in developing new business to meet Virtium’s goal of doubling its revenue over the next few years, and in building on our success as a top provider of highly reliable SSD and memory solutions for industrial-embedded systems makers around the world.”

Quarles assumes Mike Nilsson’s position as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. For seven years, Nilsson has been instrumental in building Virtium’s world-class sales organization, creating strong customer relationships and servicing their most challenging needs.

He’s chosen to serve in another capacity at Virtium to continue advancing the company’s sales and service goals.

Quarles most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at high-speed networking device maker Aquantia Corp., which was acquired by Marvell Technology during his tenure.

Prior to Aquantia/Marvell, he was with integrated circuit maker Linear Technology Corp. where he began as a field sales engineer and rose through the ranks to various marketing and sales management positions, eventually serving as Vice President of International Sales. Quarles built the international sales team that helped the company grow revenues past $1B. Linear Technology was acquired by Analog Devices, Inc.

Quarles holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He also played for the Cornell Big Red football team.