FIRST releases updated coordination principles for Multi-Party Vulnerability Coordination and Disclosure

The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) has released an updated set of coordination principles – Guidelines for Multi-Party Vulnerability Coordination and Disclosure version 1.1.

Stakeholder roles and communication paths

The purpose

The purpose of the Guidelines is to improve coordination and communication across different stakeholders during a vulnerability disclosure and provide best practices, policy and processes for reporting any issues across multiple vendors.

It is targeted at vulnerabilities that have the potential to affect a wide range of vendors and technologies at the same time.

Previous best practices, policy and process for vulnerability disclosure focused on bi-lateral coordination and did not adequately address the current complexities of multi-party vulnerability coordination.

Factors such as a vibrant open source development community, the proliferation of bug bounty programs, third party software, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the support challenges facing CSIRTs and PSIRTs are just a few of the complicating aspects.

Art Manion, Vulnerability Analysis Technical Manager, CERT Coordination Center said: “As software development becomes more complex and connected to supply chains, coordinated vulnerability disclosure practices need to evolve. The updated Guidelines are a step in that evolution, deriving guidance and principles from practical use cases.”

The content

The Guidelines for Multi-Party Vulnerability Coordination and Disclosure contains a collection of best current practices that consider more complex as well as typical real-life scenarios that go beyond a single researcher reporting a vulnerability to a single company.

The Guidance includes:

Establish a strong foundation of processes and relationships

Maintain clear and consistent communications

Build and maintain trust

Minimize exposure for stakeholders

Respond quickly to early disclosure

Use coordinators when appropriate

Multi-Party Disclosure Use Cases

FIRST Chair, Serge Droz said: “The Guidelines for Multi-Party Vulnerability Coordination and Disclosure is an important step towards a better and more responsible way of managing vulnerabilities.

“It was crucial that these Guidelines were created in tandem with key stakeholders who may be affected by multi-party vulnerabilities. I am proud that FIRST was able to bring these stakeholders together to work on this very important document.”