Kinetic Business unveils SD-WAN built upon VeloCloud technology from VMware

As small to mid-sized businesses use more bandwidth every year to modernize their companies, Kinetic Business is proud to announce a SD-WAN solution to help manage their usage.

Kinetic Business SD-WAN is built upon VeloCloud technology from VMware, an industry leader in SD-WAN solutions. The partnership between Kinetic and VMware delivers small and mid-size businesses the same control and confidence as major corporations, and it’s easily accessible through an award-winning management portal.

“Our customers are increasing their network complexity with multiple WiFi networks and cloud applications,” said Joe Johnson, vice president of Kinetic Product Development and Management.

“We already deliver an excellent broadband product over our robust fiber network. Our customers have asked for greater simplicity and control over their networks, and with this partnership we are delivering an industry leading solution easily managed from a web interface or a mobile device.”

For example, at a restaurant and bar, the owner wants to keep video and music streaming for customers but also make sure credit cards are being processed and online orders are coming in, as well as answer the phone. With SD-WAN’s application prioritization, that owner can easily bump the most important applications to the top of the list.

VMware SD-WAN also features WAN controls to keep businesses up and running. Whether a customer brings in a second WAN link or relies upon an LTE backup, they can be assured that critical applications continue to operate when the unexpected occurs.

Not only does WAN control automatic failover communications, but it can do so seamlessly, without even dropping the call the customer is on.

Kinetic Business SD-WAN also provides important benefits to multi-site customers. It allows branch offices to easily connect to each other, without building VPN connections, managing routing tables, and other complex networking configurations.

An owner can see what devices and networks are doing at all locations, while resting assured that communications between branch sites and headquarters, or data centers, or the cloud are up, running, and reliable.