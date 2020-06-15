(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 66 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 66 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

Let’s be realistic about our expectations of AI

Full-time bug hunting: Pros and cons of an emerging career

Crowdsourced pentesting is not without its issues

Changing the mindset of the CISO: From enforcer to enabler

Review: Specops Key Recovery

Is the future of information security and tech conferences virtual?

Cybersecurity is a board level issue: 3 CISOs tell why

The top four Office 365 security pain points

On my mind: Transitioning to third party cloud services

