(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 66 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 66 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

  • Let’s be realistic about our expectations of AI
  • Full-time bug hunting: Pros and cons of an emerging career
  • Crowdsourced pentesting is not without its issues
  • Changing the mindset of the CISO: From enforcer to enabler
  • Review: Specops Key Recovery
  • Is the future of information security and tech conferences virtual?
  • Cybersecurity is a board level issue: 3 CISOs tell why
  • The top four Office 365 security pain points
  • On my mind: Transitioning to third party cloud services

