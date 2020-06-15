ISSUE 66(June, 2020)

Table of contents
- Let’s be realistic about our expectations of AI
- Full-time bug hunting: Pros and cons of an emerging career
- Crowdsourced pentesting is not without its issues
- Changing the mindset of the CISO: From enforcer to enabler
- Review: Specops Key Recovery
- Is the future of information security and tech conferences virtual?
- Cybersecurity is a board level issue: 3 CISOs tell why
- The top four Office 365 security pain points
- On my mind: Transitioning to third party cloud services