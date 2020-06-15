ISSUE 66 (June 2020)
Cybersecurity is a board level issue
Issue 66 Contributors
Michael Greene
CEO, Enzoic
Alex Haynes
CISO, CDL
Tonimir Kisasondi
Founder, Oru
Christian Lees
CTO and CIO, Vigilante
Michael Morrison
CEO, CoreView
Oren Yunger
Venture Capital Investor, GGV Capital
Ben Ziomek
CPO, Actuate

Read issue 66 now
Table of contents

  • Let’s be realistic about our expectations of AI
  • Full-time bug hunting: Pros and cons of an emerging career
  • Crowdsourced pentesting is not without its issues
  • Changing the mindset of the CISO: From enforcer to enabler
  • Review: Specops Key Recovery
  • Is the future of information security and tech conferences virtual?
  • Cybersecurity is a board level issue: 3 CISOs tell why
  • The top four Office 365 security pain points
  • On my mind: Transitioning to third party cloud services

