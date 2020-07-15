McAfee ESM Cloud: Removing traditional barriers to SecOps efficiency

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM) Cloud, a new cloud-based security and information event management (SIEM) offering that supports the detection, incident response and threat hunting activities of a security operations team.

As a cloud-based solution, McAfee ESM Cloud extends the value of a traditional SIEM by providing faster onboarding of security telemetry, automatic updates and continuous system health monitoring.

“Today’s SecOps teams face a multitude of issues, including the need to take on new efforts such as digital transformation, the convergence of internet technology and operation technology, and the sudden shift to remote working,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of enterprise products, McAfee.

“ESM Cloud helps customers tackle these challenges, allowing them to maintain and improve upon their security posture as they progress through their journey of transitioning to the cloud.”

McAfee ESM Cloud leverages the power of cloud computing to accelerate time to value for security operations centers through: