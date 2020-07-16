Bugcrowd appoints two executive hires to support expansion and accelerate growth

Bugcrowd announced the appointment of two executive hires to support the company’s continued expansion and strengthen Bugcrowd’s position as an employer of choice as more enterprises look to crowdsourced approaches to meet their cybersecurity needs.

Following a successful Series D funding round and record breaking sales growth for the most recent quarter, Bugcrowd is pleased to welcome Mari Kemp, who will lead the company’s HR operations as Head of People, Talent and Places and Chris Nadan, who joins as General Counsel and VP of Legal.

Kemp will be responsible for overseeing Bugcrowd’s global human resources operations while Nadan will lead Bugcrowd’s legal and compliance processes. Both will report to Bugcrowd CEO Ashish Gupta.

“We are fortunate to welcome two extraordinary professionals to lead key functions that are critical to accelerating the growth Bugcrowd is experiencing,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd.

“We’ve always been focused on talent development, employee engagement, and building a diverse culture because it’s our people who make our company truly great. Not only does Mari have the experience to grow our employee-centric culture, but she also has the acumen to support our company’s business goals and long-term growth.”

“Chris is a seasoned leader whose business-centric approach and deep legal experience is an excellent addition to our leadership team. His breadth of experience supporting business leaders, customers, researchers and boards of directors in strategic alliances, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory affairs will be invaluable to Bugcrowd as we continue to execute on our strategic plan,” added Gupta.

A native of San Francisco, Mari Kemp brings over 20 years of global human resources management experience with expertise in supporting overall business strategy through the identification and development of people, processes and systems. Previously, Kemp held leadership positions at Nokia, Google and several start-ups.

In her role, Kemp is responsible for driving company growth through leveraging workplace culture and diversity programs, connecting employees to business strategy, leading company-wide HR projects, driving organizational initiatives, improving HR and talent acquisition processes and leading training and engagement programs.

Kemp holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from SHRM, as well as an MBA focused in Global Human Resources and Psychology from Tuskegee University.

Chris Nadan is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in tech, corporate governance and legal affairs. Prior to Bugcrowd, Nadan served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Actian after working at Sun Microsystems for several years.

In addition to his substantial experience in heading legal departments and leading legal affairs for major technology companies, Nadan will help provide strong communication to customers, security researchers and business partners throughout the entire legal process.

Nadan received his law degree from University of California, Berkeley, Boalt Hall School of Law, where he also served as an Adjunct Professor, and received his undergraduate degree from Stanford.