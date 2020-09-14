Coder Enterprise: Increased productivity, security and collaboration for software development teams

Coder announced the availability of its latest version of Coder Enterprise, the platform for software development. Coder Enterprise automates the time-consuming, manual processes involved in creating and configuring development environments and enables engineers to work from anywhere and focus on writing code.

The result is rapid and secure innovation in any software organization, no matter how complex or regulated.

This release includes both new powerful features and enhancements to existing functionality that increase productivity, security and collaboration for all software development teams.

As part of today’s announcement, Coder is also offering a free 12-month trial of Coder Enterprise for up to 10 users, providing organizations and developers with all of the features and benefits of the platform at zero cost for the first year.

“From the very beginning, Coder’s mission has been to make developers happy,” stated John Andrew Entwistle, CEO and co-founder of Coder.

“We stand by that commitment by continuously driving innovation within the platform, and ensuring developers can continue to do the same for their organizations. I’m extremely proud of the work our team has done with this new release and even more excited to make it more accessible.”