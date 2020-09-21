Offensive Security releases Win-KeX 2.0, packed with new features

Win-KeX provides a Kali Desktop Experience for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), and version 2.0 comes with useful features.

Win-KeX 2.0 features

Win-KeX SL (Seamless Edition) – no more borders

Sound support

Multi-session support

KeX sessions can be run as root

Able to launch “kex” from anywhere – no more cd-ing into the Kali filesystem required

Shared clipboard – cut and paste content between Kali and Windows apps

Concurrent sessions

Win-KeX now supports concurrent sessions:

Win-KeX as unprivileged user

Win-KeX as root user

Win-KeX SL

Two dedicated modes

Win-KeX now supports two dedicated modes:

1. Win-KeX Window mode is the classic Win-KeX look and feel with one dedicated window for the Kali Linux desktop. To launch Win-KeX in Window mode with sound support, type:

kex --win -s

2. Win-KeX SL mode provides a seamless integration of Kali Linux into the Windows desktop with the Windows Start menu at the bottom and the Kali panel at the top of the screen. All applications are launched in their own windows sharing the same desktop as Windows applications.