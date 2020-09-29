Permanent remote work puts greater pressure on IT teams

82% of IT leaders think their company is at a greater risk of phishing attacks, and 78% believe they are at a greater risk of an insider attack, when employees are working from home, according to a report from Tessian.

The research addresses the IT and security challenges companies must overcome to deliver a safe remote working experience, long-term.

IT teams under pressure

It reveals that 85% of IT leaders believe permanent remote work puts greater pressure on their teams while 34% are concerned that their teams will be stretched too far in terms of time and resource. The report explains why this could be:

Combating rising rates of phishing attacks : Half of organisations experienced a security incident in the remote working period between March and July 2020. Half of these incidents were caused by phishing attacks – making it the leading cause of security incidents during this time. 30% of IT leaders also reported a rise in ransomware attacks delivered by phishing, while 24% reported a rise in vishing (voice-phishing) attacks, compared to the five months prior.

: Half of organisations experienced a security incident in the remote working period between March and July 2020. Half of these incidents were caused by phishing attacks – making it the leading cause of security incidents during this time. 30% of IT leaders also reported a rise in ransomware attacks delivered by phishing, while 24% reported a rise in vishing (voice-phishing) attacks, compared to the five months prior. Lack of visibility of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) risks : 78% of remote workers who worked on their personal devices during the lockdown period between March and July 2020 said they received phishing emails, either in their work or personal inboxes. More worryingly, 68% said they clicked a link or downloaded an attachment from the phishing emails they received on their personal device.

: 78% of remote workers who worked on their personal devices during the lockdown period between March and July 2020 said they received phishing emails, either in their work or personal inboxes. More worryingly, 68% said they clicked a link or downloaded an attachment from the phishing emails they received on their personal device. Employees connecting to public Wi-Fi : 53% of IT leaders are worried that employees will connect to public Wi-Fi when working remotely. Their concerns are justified; 58% of employees say they’ve either considered connecting to public Wi-Fi or have already done so.

: 53% of IT leaders are worried that employees will connect to public Wi-Fi when working remotely. Their concerns are justified; 58% of employees say they’ve either considered connecting to public Wi-Fi or have already done so. Increased use in email and messaging apps: 57% of employees said they were more reliant on email as a primary channel to stay connected with colleagues and customers when working remotely. In fact, data shows a 129% increase in email traffic at the start of lockdown (March-April 2020). This creates a bigger opportunity for hackers to carry out phishing and email impersonation attacks.

To combat these concerns, 43% of IT leaders are looking to upgrade or implement new BYOD policies and 58% said they will introduce more training. However, over a third of companies admitted they didn’t provide additional training to educate their staff on remote working risks at the start of the lockdown. And for those that did deliver additional training, nearly one in five workers did not attend.

Remote work looks set to stay

The report suggests updating policies and implementing new approaches to cyber training now will help businesses in the long term, as remote work looks set to stay. In fact, 89% of employees said they do not want to work from the office full time, post-pandemic, while 35% of respondents said they would not consider working for an employer that did not offer remote working in the future.

Tim Sadler, CEO, Tessian comments: “We saw last week how changes to how and where people work can happen overnight. But despite all the changes, one thing remains the same – the need to keep people safe. The government’s U-turn on work from home is critical to protecting the health and safety of employees and businesses also have a duty to ensure their staff can work from home effectively and securely.

“Business leaders must, therefore, understand the strain that remote working puts on IT teams and address the risks people are exposed to. Legacy security protocols are no longer equipped to protect distributed workforces and provide visibility into the behaviours of employees who rely on personal devices, risky channels like email, and public Wi-Fi to get their jobs done.

“Making people aware of the threats and educating them on safe remote working practices is an important first step. IT leaders must, then, find ways to alleviate the pressure on their teams, looking at solutions which can provide greater visibility into employee behaviour, predict and prevent threats, and automate manual tasks. This human-first approach to security is critical for businesses to thrive in a world where remote work becomes the norm.”