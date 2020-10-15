LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Michael Breslin joins U.S. Cyber Investigations Advisory Board

Michael Breslin, Strategic Client Relations director for Federal Law Enforcement at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, has been selected by the U.S. Secret Service from a small group of private sector executives, government officials and academic experts to advise the agency’s investigations team on how it can better use technology to get ahead of criminals.

The newly formed 16-member Cyber Investigations Advisory Board (CIAB) will provide the Secret Service’s Office of Investigations with outside strategic input for the agency’s investigative mission, including insights on the latest trends in cybercrime, financial crime, technology, and investigative techniques.

Breslin will draw on his 23 years of federal law enforcement experience working with the United States Secret Service and his expertise in transnational cyber and financial crime investigations to help the agency combat the ongoing threats of cyber-enabled crimes.

“Public-private partnerships like the CIAB are very helpful as the government contends with rampant COVID-19 related identity thefts, fraud schemes and network intrusions,” said Breslin. “Agencies must arm themselves with a layered defense that can detect the full spectrum of possible attacks and is future-proofed against evolving threats.”