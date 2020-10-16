Threat intelligence platform market to reach $234.9 million by 2022

The growing volume and complexities of cyber threats present a compelling case for adopting threat intelligence platforms (TIPs), a Frost & Sullivan analysis finds.

These solutions help organizations navigate the ever-increasing threat landscape and allow for further analysis and threat intelligence operationalization.

The TIP market least affected by the pandemic

The yhreat intelligence platform market is one of the cybersecurity markets that will be least affected by COVID-19. It is estimated to reach $234.9 million by 2022 from $132.7 million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%.

“The proliferation of TIP use cases indicates the convergence of the TIP space with adjacent markets,” said Mikita Hanets, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“Vendors increasingly aim to offer some elements of TIP functionality in SOAR and SIEM platforms and vice versa. Going forward, solutions that enable businesses to operationalize threat-related data and set up workflows for cyber incidents will converge in the next three years.”

Hanets added: “North America will dominate the market and contribute the maximum revenue, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Technology and telecommunications will be the fastest-growing vertical market for TIP vendors in the next two years, while banking and finance is expected to contribute the most by 2022.”

Growth prospects for market participants

The growing sophistication of attacks and the necessity of using threat intelligence for proactive cyber defense present immense growth prospects for market participants who: