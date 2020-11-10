Product showcase: Specops Password Auditor

They are often the target of many attackers who search for them like gold. Some can be easily found, while others can be more difficult to come by. However, inevitably, they can certainly be the weakest link in the security for your entire organization. What is this highly desirable, often stolen, and targeted resource? Passwords. Specifically, Active Directory passwords.

Most enterprise organizations use Microsoft Active Directory (AD) as their centralized identity and access management solution. The standard AD username and password provide users access to any number of systems, including email, file shares, windows desktops, terminal servers, SharePoint, and many other systems integrated with Active Directory.

End-users often use dangerous, easy to remember passwords for their user accounts, even with Active Directory password policies in place. Finding risky passwords in your environment is more important than you might think. Why is that? How can password security in your organization be bolstered?

Why finding risky passwords is important

Ransomware attacks and data breaches are continuously making news headlines. There is often a common thread among data breach events or ransomware attacks – stolen or weak credentials. Take note of the following:

Kaspersky – “The vast majority of data breaches are caused by stolen or weak credentials. If malicious criminals have your username and password combination, they have an open door into your network.”

Verizon 2020 DBIR – “Over 80% of breaches within Hacking involve Brute force or the Use of lost or stolen credentials.”

Infosecurity Magazine – “A year ago, researchers found that 2.2 billion leaked records, known as Collection 1-5…With this treasure trove, hackers can simply test email and password combinations on different sites, hoping that a user has reused one. This popular technique is known as credential stuffing and is the culprit of many recent data breaches.”

Cybercriminals are after your organization’s passwords. Why are passwords such a target? Put simply, stealing credentials is the path of least resistance into your environment. If an attacker has your username and password combination, they have a “wide open door” to your network and business-critical systems. These may include email, websites, bank accounts, and other PII sources. Even worse, if an attacker can get their hands on administrator credentials, they have the “keys to the kingdom” and can do anything they want.

Attackers use any number of techniques to get their hands on stolen credentials. These may include brute force attacks, password spraying, and also, using databases of leaked passwords. Leaked passwords that result from prior data breaches are also known as pwned passwords.

Passwords are hashed in Active Directory and cannot be read, even by administrators. So, how can you effectively find weak, reused, and even breached passwords in your environment?

Built-in tools are not enough

There is no built-in functionality in Active Directory that natively allows you to check for reused or breached passwords. The only real built-in tool in Active Directory that administrators have at their disposal is Active Directory password policy. Password policies are part of an Active Directory Group Policy Object, and they define the required characteristics for passwords. These characteristics may include uppercase, lowercase, numbers, special characters, and minimum characters. While this helps prevent weak password usage, certain passwords are still easily guessed with letter and number substitutions. Additionally, most organizations enable the minimums for password length and complexity.

Below is an example of a default, unconfigured Active Directory password policy.

Active Directory password policy

Specops Password Auditor: Bolstering Active Directory password security

Native tools are not enough to protect your environment from weak, reused, and breached credentials. Hackers are quick to capitalize on these types of passwords used to have easy access to your business-critical data. Specops Password Auditor, a free tool, provides an automated tool to proactively scan and find weak, reused, and breached passwords in use in your Active Directory environment. The best part – it makes this process extremely easy.

After installation, define the domain, scan root, and the domain controller you would like to use for the scan process.

Defining the domain, scan root, and domain controller

The Password Auditor will:

Search Active Directory users

Read password policies

Check for breached passwords

Reads user details

Check password policy usage

Read custom password expiration

Running the Specops Password Auditor scan

Blank passwords

Breached passwords

Identical passwords

Admin accounts

Stale admin accounts

Password not required

Password never expires

Expiring passwords

Expired Passwords

Password policies

Password policy usage

Password policy compliance

It scans various Active Directory user account attributes, including:

pwdLastSet

userAccountControl

lastLogonTimestamp

After Password Auditor scans the environment, it presents you with an easy-to-read dashboard. The dashboard quickly displays relevant password information. Critical points of interest are noted with the red “bubble tips” with the number of findings for the particular password risk.

Scan results displaying password risks in the environment

When you click the password finding details, you will see the specific list of user accounts with the password risk displayed. Additionally, Specops Password Auditor shows the location, last logon, and associated password policy of the particular user account.

Displaying Active Directory user accounts with known breached passwords

Specops Password Auditor allows you to easily handoff official reports to management, internal or external auditors, and others with the Get PDF Report function.

Generating the Password Auditor report

The Specops Password Auditor executive summary report allows quickly handing over information to business stakeholders in the environment. The report contains concise, easy-to-read information regarding the password audit and risk level.

The overview page of the Password Auditor report

Conclusion

Cybercriminals are capitalizing on weak, reused, and breached passwords in Active Directory environments. By stealing credentials, attackers gain easy access to business-critical data and systems. There are no native tools found in Active Directory to find reused or breached passwords.

Using Specops Password Auditor allows quickly gaining visibility to weak, reused, and breached passwords in the environment and auditing many other important AD components such as password policies. You can also generate and provide a concise and easy-to-read executive summary report to provide to business stakeholders and auditors.

Learn more about Specops Password Auditor here.