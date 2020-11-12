Help Net Security
(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 67 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 67 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

  • Cooking up secure code: A foolproof recipe for open source
  • Hardware security: Emerging attacks and protection mechanisms
  • How can the C-suite support CISOs in improving cybersecurity?
  • Review: Netsparker Enterprise web application scanner
  • Mapping the motives of insider threats
  • Three places for early warning of ransomware and breaches that aren’t the dark web
  • The lifecycle of a eureka moment in cybersecurity
  • Review: ThreadFix 3.0
  • Which cybersecurity failures cost companies the most and which defenses have the highest ROI?
  • Justifying your 2021 cybersecurity budget
  • Keep remote workers and their devices secure with one click
  • How to build up cybersecurity for medical devices
  • State-backed hacking, cyber deterrence, and the need for international norms
  • DaaS, BYOD, leasing and buying: Which is better for cybersecurity?

