The AI in cybersecurity market to generate $101.8 billion in 2030

The AI in cybersecurity market is projected to generate a revenue of $101.8 billion in 2030, increasing from $8.6 billion in 2019, progressing at a 25.7% CAGR during 2020-2030, ResearchAndMarkets reveals.

The market is categorized into threat intelligence, fraud detection/anti-fraud, security and vulnerability management, data loss prevention (DLP), identity and access management, intrusion detection/prevention system, antivirus/antimalware, unified threat management, and risk & compliance management, on the basis of application. The DLP category is expected to advance at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Malicious attacks and cyber frauds growing rapidly

The number of malicious attacks and cyber frauds have risen considerably across the globe, which can be attributed to the surging penetration on internet and increasing utilization of cloud solutions.

Cyber fraud, including payment and identity card theft, account for more than 55% of all cybercrime and lead to major losses for organizations, if they are not mitigated. Owing to this, businesses these days are adopting advanced solutions for dealing with cybercrime in an efficient way.

This is further resulting in the growth of the global AI in cybersecurity market. AI-based solutions are capable of combating cyber frauds by reducing response time, identifying threats, refining techniques for distinguishing attacks that need immediate attention.

The number of cyber-attacks has also been growing because of the surging adoption of the BYOD policy all over the world. It has been observed that the policy aids in increasing productivity and further enhances employee satisfaction.

That being said, it also makes important company information and data vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Devices of employees have wide-ranging capabilities and IT departments are often not able to fully quality, evaluate, and approve each and every devices, which can pose high security threat to confidential data.

DLP systems utilized for enforcing data security policies

AI provides advanced protection via the machine learning technology, and hence offers complete endpoint security. The utilization of AI can efficiently aid in mitigating security threats and preventing attacks.

DLP plays a significant role in monitoring, identifying, and protecting the data in storage and in motion over the network. Certain specific data security policies are formulated in each organization and it is mandatory for the IT personnel to strictly follow them.

DLP systems are majorly utilized for enforcing data security policies in order to prevent unauthorized usage or access to confidential data. The fraud detection/anti-fraud category accounted for the major share of the market in 2019 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.

The AI in cybersecurity market by region

Geographically, the AI in cybersecurity market was led by North America in 2019, as stated by a the publisher report. A large number of companies are deploying cybersecurity solutions in the region, owing to the surging number of cyber-attacks.

Moreover, the presence of established players and high digitization rate are also leading to the growth of regional domain. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

In conclusion, the market is growing due to increasing cybercrime across the globe and rising adoption of the BYOD policy.