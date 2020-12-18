Cyberbit partners with Optiv to bring simulation-based SOC Team training to clients in North America

Cyberbit announced a new partnership with Optiv to bring simulation-based SOC Team training to Optiv clients throughout North America.

Through this strategic partnership, Optiv will offer the Cyberbit platform to train cybersecurity teams from “zero to hero,” developing skills in cyber labs before responding to real-world cyberattacks, simulated in a virtual SOC within the cyber range.

Cyberbit introduces a building block based approach to cybersecurity training in cyber labs in addition to hyper-realistic simulation-based training: combining real-world networks, real-world security tools, and real-world attacks, which are simulated across the entire kill chain.

The aforementioned approach is proven to reduce SOC response time, improve teamwork, accelerate onboarding and hiring, and address the growing cybersecurity skills gap.

Cyberbit customers can train either remotely or in an office location, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the inevitable attack, regardless of their physical location or travel restrictions.

Additionally, Cyberbit labs and exercises are aligned with the NICE Cybersecurity Framework, allowing organizations to correlate their training and assessment programs with industry best practices.

“Partnering with Optiv, a global leading channel partner, is the next step in addressing the massive demand for our cyber skills development platform,” said Adi Dar, CEO at Cyberbit.

“This partnership will allow Optiv’s global network of clients to train their SOC teams in live, simulated cyberattacks, and will help us scale, increase our reach, and achieve our mission of making simulation-based training available to every cybersecurity practitioner, anywhere.”

Cyberbit: Train for real

Cyberbit is a market-leading provider of cyber skill development platforms. Cyberbit addresses one of the most acute cybersecurity challenges: preparing cybersecurity teams for attacks.

The Cyberbit platform delivers a “Zero to Hero” skilling, training, and assessment solution on-demand dramatically increasing security team performance, improving teamwork, and improving evaluation, hiring, and certification processes.

Customers include leading Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, academies and governments in 5 continents. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.