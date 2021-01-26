Platform9 unburdens users from the complexities of Kubernetes while ensuring fast adoption

Platform9 announced a number of new features to provide operational efficiencies for its freedom, growth, and enterprise managed Kubernetes products. Key advances include multi-version Kubernetes support, enhanced cluster deployment options, and upgraded manageability. Use cases span Technology, Retail, Telco, Media, and Entertainment verticals.

“Focused on offering ease-of-use features and increasing efficiencies, this product release continues to address deployment challenges faced by IT, DevOps, and SRE and IT teams while increasing our solution’s flexibility, performance, and end-to-end management,” said Madhura Maskasky, Platform9 co-founder and VP of Product.

“The result is tangible and significant savings and productivity gains for all our customers, be they free tier, growth, or enterprise, across a variety of use cases and verticals.”

“Kubernetes is on a clear glide path to broad deployment in the enterprise and Platform9’s unique SaaS managed approach unburdens users from the complexities of Kubernetes while ensuring the fastest adoption possible,” Maskasky explained further.

Featured updates

Operational freedom with industry’s first managed, multi-version Kubernetes. Until now, running different versions of Kubernetes across the software lifecycle added significant cost, time, and complexity to the DevOps process.

Platform9 now allows all DevOps teams complete freedom to run multiple versions of managed Kubernetes across staging, production, and development environments. Users can also decide which upgrades and patches to perform and time them at their convenience.

Stephen Pride, Senior Systems Cloud Engineer at Snapfish noted, “Enabling my team to run multiple versions of managed Kubernetes across staging, production, and development is a game changer. This allows quick testing of new K8s features whilst maintaining stable production environments, enhancing our ability to deliver to our customers.

“I estimate that the 5.0 release will save us significant hours per month, freeing the team for more value-added work and significantly simplifying our end-to-end DevOps processes.”

One-click cluster deployment across multiple clouds. Platform9 users can now deploy a cluster with one-click across VMs, physical servers, AWS, and Azure. This drastically simplifies cluster creation for both VM and physical environments. Additionally, the new Platform9 Terraform provider enables users to leverage automation to build clusters.

Enhanced observability and logging improves system health insight. System availability is a 24 x 7 necessity for DevOps environments. This release significantly improves system health insight including new dashboards for Kube Events statistics, file system usage, CPU, Memory, and Network usage, as well as API Server support.

Consistent and declarative clusters and profiles via GitOps ready APIs. Platform9 is transforming how users interact with clusters through the introduction of new APIs for declarative clusters and profile-based deployments. The combination of the new APIs and profiles ensures clusters remain consistent across environments and are built exactly to specification, saving significant operational time and effort.