Denim Group and NowSecure create a clear path toward scalable vulnerability remediation

Denim Group announced its integration with NowSecure. This unique integration will enable customers to feed the results of their mobile application security testing from the NowSecure platform into ThreadFix—a platform powered by Denim Group to support security processes to keep pace with modern development cycles.

Together, Denim Group and NowSecure are now providing enterprises and organizations with a scalable, unified workflow for ingesting security test data from any tool in the pipeline, prioritizing vulnerabilities and driving the remediation process.

As organizations continue to push their digital transformation efforts, there is an increasing reliance on mobile applications to help drive business traffic.

Despite the global pandemics’ impact on the economy and businesses’ operational budgets, SensorTower’s 2020-2024 Mobile Market Forecast predicts that mobile application spending will double by 2024.

Meanwhile, threat actors continue to grow in sophistication and complexity—making comprehensive mobile application security testing that delivers businesses a clear view of their vulnerabilities a vital aspect of organizational security that cannot be ignored.

“Enterprises should be able to access both best-of-breed mobile application security testing, as well as other types of security testing from all of their tools, all in one place,” said Dan Cornell, CTO of Denim Group.

“By integrating with NowSecure, we’re able to achieve comprehensive testing in a unified way, allowing teams to have better access to risk management and vulnerability remediation throughout their development pipelines.”

Through this integration with ThreadFix, NowSecure customers are able to integrate their mobile application security testing results directly into the ThreadFix platform.

Results from the comprehensive static, dynamic, and interactive mobile app security testing from the NowSecure Platform can be viewed alongside other results for related mobile applications.

These include common backends, and the cloud, used by both web and mobile apps. Here, teams are granted a clear understanding of their most critical vulnerabilities.

This information allows teams to successfully drive their remediation processes, potentially achieving up to a 44% reduction in mean-time-to-fix (MTTF) for vulnerabilities through ThreadFix’s integrations with Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) systems, such as Jira.

“Over 70% of all digital time is spent through mobile applications, and attackers have followed,” said Brian Reed, Chief Mobility Officer at NowSecure.

“Whether they are mobile-first or undergoing mobile digital transformation, all organizations need a mobile application security program that can keep pace and unleash new opportunities.

“We’re excited to integrate with ThreadFix because of its proven ability to enhance the application security of businesses. Together we are helping enterprises streamline and scale how they build, maintain and secure their entire application portfolio.”

This integration with NowSecure underscores Denim Group’s latest efforts to further its goal of providing organizations with a unified platform dedicated to managing the security of cloud-native and mobile applications to support organizations securely engaging in digital transformation initiatives.