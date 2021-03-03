Movandi names William Ruehle as CFO

Movandi announced William (Bill) Ruehle has joined as its chief financial officer (CFO). Ruehle brings more than 40 years of experience driving strategy and business performance at both public and private companies as well as scaling high-growth revenue and leading successful companies to IPO, most notably Broadcom from 1997-2006.

“With Bill’s extensive background spanning both semiconductor and system technology for numerous fast-growing companies, Bill is an ideal fit for Movandi as we further solidify our position as the leader in 5G,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi.

“Bill is one of the most experienced and seasoned CFOs in the tech industry and has taken companies to IPO and grown them to become much bigger global companies. I couldn’t be more pleased to work with Bill again and welcome him to our leadership team.”

As a CFO, Ruehle has led two very successful IPOs and many acquisitions in the tech sector. Ruehle joined Broadcom Corporation in 1997 and managed their successful IPO and hyper revenue growth.

When he left Broadcom in 2006, the company was the leader in wireless communications semiconductors with revenues of $3.6 billion and a market cap in excess of $20 billion.

Prior to Broadcom, in 1987 he was the CFO of SynOptics Communications, Inc. and led their IPO in 1988 and the merger with Wellfleet in 1994 that created Bay Networks. In his 9 years there he helped drive the revenue growth from $2 million to $2 billion.

“I am honored to be named the next CFO of Movandi and appreciate the confidence that Maryam, Reza and the Board have in me,” said Ruehle.

“Movandi is an incredible Company. This is the second time I have the opportunity to work with what I believe are the most innovative and performance driven teams in the world, who hold almost 1,000 patents between them.

“I was first introduced to Maryam and Reza when I acquired their company Innovent while at Broadcom in 2000 and watched them grow Broadcom’s wireless business to over a billion dollars and shipping billions of radios per year.

They have been at the forefront of wireless innovation for decades and I look forward to helping them scale the Company as it enters its fast growth stage on a global basis going forward.”

Ruehle has been serving as the CFO of Bitvore, an early stage SaaS company applying AI technology to the financial services industry.

Previously, he was CFO of ClariPhy Communications and completed a successful exit as a sale to Inphi Corporation in 2016. Ruehle was invited to join the Board of Directors of Inphi in March 2017 and is still a member.

Ruehle holds a BA in Economics from Allegheny College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.