In the digital economy, computing power defines productivity

Global digital transformation has entered a phase marked by exponential growth in innovation, with the size of the digital economy projected to continue on an upward trend. As a key factor that underlies digital technology development, computing is now defining the productivity of the digital economy era.

According to an IDC whitepaper, economic growth directly correlates with the development of computing, economic growth directly correlates with the development of computing—one point of growth in the computing index translates to a 3.3‰ rise in the size of the digital economy and a 1.8‰ growth in GDP. Specifically, AI computing market share is projected to continue on this upward trajectory.

Growing AI computing market share

Research on computing markets in sample countries shows that AI computing market share has grown from 7% in 2015 to 12% of the overall computing market in 2019 and is expected to reach 23% in 2024.

With the largest number of hyper-scale data centers in the world, the United States has demonstrated its strong infrastructure support for computing power growth, ranking first on the index ranking with a score of 75. In second place with a score of 66 is China, followed by Japan (55), Germany (52), and the United Kingdom (47).

The report, covering Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, offers a comprehensive assessment of computing power across four dimensions: computing capacity, computing efficiency, application level, and infrastructure support.

Zhang Dong, VP of Inspur Information, noted that “the application of emerging technologies, especially AI, will be driving the advancement of computing. As the volume of data and the complexity of algorithms continues to rise, computing will be the determining factor for the AI development ceiling.”

Computing power defines productivity

The development of emerging technologies and computing are mutually beneficial in that computing power provides infrastructure support for emerging technologies, which in turn pushes forward the evolution of computing. IoT, AI, and big data are among the major emerging technologies.

In 2020, the global spending on AI by enterprises was forecast to be $49.87 billion, and this number is estimated to reach $96.28 billion by 2023.

The development of AI is driven by the advancement in computing, data, and algorithms, and sufficient computing power is necessary for the processing of large amounts of data using complex algorithms.

The widespread application of IoT will give rise to the fast advancement of edge computing, which has already reshaped IT infrastructure and will revolutionize computing, storage, and networks.

Cloud computing is the most important means for improving computing efficiency. IT infrastructure that supports same-pace development of cloud and edge will enable applications of emerging technologies, improve computing power, and eventually reap bigger economic rewards.

AI, IoT, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies will be the main drivers for IT spending in the future.