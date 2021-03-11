(ISC)² establishes Global DEI Task Force to expand cybersecurity workforce

(ISC)² announced the formation and inaugural members of its Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

The formation of this steering committee is one step in a broader initiative that will focus on attracting and developing a more diverse talent pipeline, accelerating more inclusive and equitable workplace policies and cultures, and supporting full and equal participation in cybersecurity education, training and employment at all career levels.

“Our research has shown for years that there is a clear lack of diversity, in many forms, within the cybersecurity profession which contributes, in part, to the workforce shortage we are experiencing,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)².

“Diverse perspectives help to generate the bold and innovative ideas we need to solve the complex security challenges facing global organizations.(ISC)² is committed to giving voice to these perspectives.

“We are grateful to the DEI Task Force members who will share their knowledge and experience with us as we build a DEI program that drives progress.”

The charter of (ISC)²’s Global DEI Task Force is to advance meaningful progress toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the cybersecurity profession by providing diverse input, ideas and expertise that informs and helps shape a long-term DEI strategy.

DEI Task Force members will provide insights, relevant data and personal perspectives on the current state of DEI trends within the cybersecurity profession, including those faced by specific groups in different regions around the world. This group will contribute creative ideas and actions that (ISC)² will consider in its plans.

Task Force members also will help shape and prioritize important topics for further research and exploration into DEI barriers and potential solutions, while facilitating new strategic relationships to support strategy implementation and maximizing the reach and impact of DEI efforts.

The first meeting of the (ISC)² Global DEI Task Force was held March 8, 2021, and its esteemed members include (in alphabetical order):