Avatier for ServiceNow adds unified, passwordless approach to IAM with SSO

Avatier Corporation has released Avatier for ServiceNow, the latest addition to the Avatier Anywhere platform. Avatier for ServiceNow modernizes workforce collaboration by allowing users to securely connect, provision and audit any identity or app from within ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

Avatier for ServiceNow is a certified ServiceNow app that adds a unified, passwordless approach to Identity Access Management (IAM) with single sign-on (SSO) to the Now platform to improve workforce efficiency.

Since it is always on, users can make real-time requests for access to resources and applications and receive push notifications as well.

Avatier for ServiceNow gives IT managers a no-code, frictionless approach to identity management and security authorization for provisioning, deprovisioning and auditing using existing directories, so you don’t have to add another layer of complexity.

Avatier for ServiceNow is seamlessly integrated with the ServiceNow portal to control application access through ServiceNow roles and application menus.

Avatier for ServiceNow supports the most recent Now Platform releases, including Quebec and Paris. As a ServiceNow technology partner Avatier will support Rome and future Now Platform releases as well.

“Avatier’s Identity Anywhere solution works wherever you use ServiceNow,” said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier.

“Organizations from all industries can bring together Avatier IAM and ServiceNow into a single, unified user experience to access any application from their favorite devices and platforms. It works best when identity is built on and deployed using ServiceNow.”

“IGA and ITSM are closely related,” said Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts. “Access requests and other service requests should integrate with the ITSM service portals, and ITSM helps in structured manual fulfilment of requests.

Thus, delivering advanced integration to ITSM tools, specifically ServiceNow, is essential for serving the market demand well.

Avatier for ServiceNow adds comprehensive identity security and management with Avatier’s one-time password (OTP) multifactor authentication (MFA) and supports other identity validation platforms including Microsoft Authenticator, Duo Security, Google Authenticator, Okta Verify, Ping Identity, Radius, RSA SecureID, Symantec VIP and other FIDO2-compliant solutions.

It also provides a common user interface that works across all enterprise access platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Google Chrome, iOS, Android and Slack, to name a few.

Avatier for ServiceNow provides comprehensive IAM, IGA and security for less than the cost of individual security applications, including features such as: