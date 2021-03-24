(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 68 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 68 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

Physical cyber threats: What do criminals leave when they break in?

Review: Group-IB Fraud Hunting Platform

The transportation sector needs a standards-driven, industry-wide approach to cybersecurity

Tips for boosting the “Sec” part of DevSecOps

When it comes to vulnerability triage, ditch CVSS and prioritize exploitability

Homomorphic encryption: Myths and misconceptions

How to motivate employees to take cybersecurity seriously

Enable secure remote workspaces without trashing your entire IT infrastructure

Protecting productivity within the disappearing perimeter

Closing the data divide: How to create harmony among data scientists and privacy advocates

Database encryption: Protecting the crown jewels

Can we put a stop to cyber harassment?

Preparing for the CMMC onslaught

For SOC teams, the analytics and automation hype is real

Three ways MITRE ATT&CK can improve your organizational security

Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.