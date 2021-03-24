(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 68 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 68 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.
Table of contents
- Physical cyber threats: What do criminals leave when they break in?
- Review: Group-IB Fraud Hunting Platform
- The transportation sector needs a standards-driven, industry-wide approach to cybersecurity
- Tips for boosting the “Sec” part of DevSecOps
- When it comes to vulnerability triage, ditch CVSS and prioritize exploitability
- Homomorphic encryption: Myths and misconceptions
- How to motivate employees to take cybersecurity seriously
- Enable secure remote workspaces without trashing your entire IT infrastructure
- Protecting productivity within the disappearing perimeter
- Closing the data divide: How to create harmony among data scientists and privacy advocates
- Database encryption: Protecting the crown jewels
- Can we put a stop to cyber harassment?
- Preparing for the CMMC onslaught
- For SOC teams, the analytics and automation hype is real
- Three ways MITRE ATT&CK can improve your organizational security
