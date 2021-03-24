Mirko Zorz
Mirko Zorz

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 68 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 68 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

(IN)SECURE Magazine 68

Table of contents

  • Physical cyber threats: What do criminals leave when they break in?
  • Review: Group-IB Fraud Hunting Platform
  • The transportation sector needs a standards-driven, industry-wide approach to cybersecurity
  • Tips for boosting the “Sec” part of DevSecOps
  • When it comes to vulnerability triage, ditch CVSS and prioritize exploitability
  • Homomorphic encryption: Myths and misconceptions
  • How to motivate employees to take cybersecurity seriously
  • Enable secure remote workspaces without trashing your entire IT infrastructure
  • Protecting productivity within the disappearing perimeter
  • Closing the data divide: How to create harmony among data scientists and privacy advocates
  • Database encryption: Protecting the crown jewels
  • Can we put a stop to cyber harassment?
  • Preparing for the CMMC onslaught
  • For SOC teams, the analytics and automation hype is real
  • Three ways MITRE ATT&CK can improve your organizational security

