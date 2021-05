Intermedia Unite offers enterprise-grade business phone features to Microsoft Teams

Intermedia Cloud Communications announced the release of two new versions of its cloud-based communications and collaboration solution, Intermedia Unite, designed to work within or alongside Microsoft Teams.

Intermedia Unite offers a complete and fully integrated solution that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, file collaboration and more, all on one platform, with one point of administrative control and one bill.

For Teams users, the new packages are specifically designed to complete the essential functionality of a fully integrated cloud communications platform by adding Unite’s enterprise-grade business phone features to the Microsoft Teams business collaboration suite. Intermedia also holds a Gold Certified Competency in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Package 1: Intermedia Unite with Microsoft Teams

This package is designed for business customers that are already using Teams for collaboration, but need the essential telephony features of a more robust business phone system.

Intermedia Unite and its 90-plus enterprise-grade business phone features, along with Teams, delivers one integrated cloud communications solution. Intermedia Unite also enables contact center and business SMS capabilities for any business using Teams that is looking to up-level customer engagement.

Paired together, Teams and Unite provide users a fully integrated, highly reliable, and more complete unified communications and collaboration platform – all accessible through the user’s Microsoft 365 sign-on credentials.

Package 2: Intermedia Unite for Microsoft Teams

This package integrates Intermedia Unite’s business phone system directly into the native Teams application.

Users interact with the Teams mobile and desktop applications, but Unite’s underlying technology, rich set of telephony features, and reliability (with a 99.999% uptime service level agreement) power the experience to ensure callers get to the right person or department and users can manage calls in a professional manner.

And, as a trusted Microsoft partner, Intermedia’s J.D. Power-certified 24/7 customer care team provides Microsoft Teams voice support.

“Businesses continue to migrate from on-premises systems to reap the benefits that cloud communications solutions deliver, and integrating Intermedia Unite with Microsoft Teams creates the opportunity for channel partners like us to better serve customers who are already using Teams,” said Terry LaPointe, Manager of Unified Communications and Carrier Services for Loffler Companies an Intermedia reseller partner.

“Intermedia Unite itself offers a complete cloud communications and collaboration solution, but for customers currently utilizing Teams, Unite’s business phone features, contact center, and SMS capabilities help seamlessly complete the full business communications suite for Teams customers.”

“As more and more businesses transition from a completely remote work model to hybrid formats, the importance of fully integrated communications tools that have the flexibility to support employees and keep them connected to their customers wherever they are will continue to be a key priority among organizations,” said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia.

“We have a long, trusted history of working with Microsoft and know their products very well. We are leveraging that expertise with the introduction of these two new Unite packages for organizations currently on Teams that enable them to easily add a deep and critical set of business phone features and functionality to their existing collaboration environment, and immediately begin realizing a more versatile, complete, and reliable communications experience.”