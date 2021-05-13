Product Showcase: Acronis Cyber Protect

Considering the breadth and diversity of attacks facing today’s organizations, it’s no wonder cybersercurity and IT professionals are relying on an ever expanding arsenal of new tools and technologies. A recent survey revealed that nearly 80% of organizations now have up to 10 different protection and cybersecurity tools and agents running simultaneously – including continuous data protection, vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, automated patch management, etc.

The issue is that all of these services are delivered by different vendors and solutions, which creates a level of complexity that is not only difficult to manage and maintain, but actually hampers the organization’s cybersecurity posture. Jumping between multiple management consoles makes it easy to miss alerts, while the lack of integration between solutions creates security gaps in the defenses.

Why existing cybersecurity stacks fall short

The dirty little secret is that more solutions does not mean more protection: despite their multitude of solutions, more than half of the organizations surveyed saw downtime that led to data loss last year.

That is why Acronis has been a pioneer in the field of cyber protection, which integrates best-of-breed data protection with cutting-edge cybersecurity and protection management in one easy-to-manage cyber protection solution: Acronis Cyber Protect.

By unifying these capabilities into one solution, with one agent, managed via one console, and provided by one globally respected vendor, Acronis Cyber Protect eliminates complexity that challenges modern organizations.

Integration and automation are at the heart of Acronis Cyber Protect

With Acronis Cyber Protect’s unique integration of data protection and next-generation cybersecurity capabilities – including real-time protection with AI-enhanced behavioral detection that stops zero-day attacks, URL filtering that counters phishing attacks, vulnerability assessments to identify security risks, and automated patch management to ensure every endpoint is protected – organizations protect against modern cyberthreats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems faster than any other solution.

The integrated nature of the solution also delivers advantages that standalone cybersecurity solutions cannot:

In the event of a ransomware attack, not only will Acronis Cyber Protect’s active protection detect and defeat the process in real-time, it will automatically restore any affected files from the cache or backup.

Because cybersecurity and backups are fully integrated, users can scan backup files for malware to eliminate a threat and remove the chance of reinfection after mitigating an attack.

Acronis Cyber Protect also automatically patches vulnerabilities when restoring a system to ensure known exploits are stopped.

Leveraging backed up data, Acronis Cyber Protect can automatically create allowlists that ensure an organization’s custom applications run uninterrupted. The AI-based threat detection engine improves its detection rates and avoids false-positives.

As a result, Acronis’ next-gen anti-malware technology delivers a 100% detection rate with zero false positives in testing by independent cybersecurity labs such as AV-Test and Virus Bulletin. Acronis’ integrated approach is so effective that it earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 New Product Innovation Award for Data Protection in North America.

Streamlined endpoint protection

Cyber protection’s unique integration of backup with cybersecurity also means that Acronis Cyber Protect can ensure an organization’s productivity. Correcting issues found during a vulnerability assessment is simple, the solution’s fail-safe patching eliminates the risk of bad patches rendering a system unusable. That’s because an image backup is automatically created before the latest patches are applied – providing an easy way to roll back to a working state if there is an issue with a patch.

If an incursion does occur, the Forensics Mode ensures the security team has the information needed to run faster investigations, since digital evidence – like memory dumps and process information – is collected from disk-level backups automatically.

Better performance with cyber protection

The single solution approach of Acronis Cyber Protect removes the complexity and risks associated with non-integrated solutions. There is one agent, which improves systems performance, eliminates conflicts, and increases stability; one management interface, which streamlines administration and reporting tasks; and one license to manage.

The ability to unify multiple protection technologies into one solution also decreases the time needed to learn, deploy, and maintain the solution. With Acronis Cyber Protect, everything is managed via a single pane of glass, which enables the organization to streamline management, cut unnecessary administrative time, and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).

To learn more about cyber protection and the unique cybersecurity advantages Acronis Cyber Protect provides, visit us online. You can request a demo or try Acronis Cyber Protect free for 30 days.