New infosec products of the week: May 28, 2021

NetWitness Cloud SIEM delivers cloud-based threat detection and response

NetWitness Cloud SIEM is a cloud-based threat detection and response solution that delivers pervasive visibility, multi-faceted analytics, and automated response capabilities without the need for on-premise deployment and administration.

Imperva Data Privacy protects and reports on personal data across all data assets

Imperva Data Privacy brings Imperva’s expertise in database discovery, data classification, and sensitive data management to ease the challenging task of identifying all the places personal data is stored in an environment, and who and what is accessing it.

Entrust Remote Signing Service provides verified employee identities and strong authentication

As organizations have transitioned to the cloud and workforces have become more distributed, the need to accommodate new remote business scenarios has become more acute. The Entrust Remote Signing Service helps organizations meet these challenges by moving away from traditional ‘wet’ signatures and paper documents with confidence.

IDQ launches Cerberis XG, a QKD system that generates and distributes provably secure keys

IDQ has commercialized Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems that generate and distribute provably secure keys, to safely encrypt data. IDQ’s Cerberis XG at a glance: 1U compact chassis, easy to operate, can easily interface with link encryptors from major vendors on the market.