Professionals are burned out and in need of a break

Many workers are worn out and ready to make up for lost vacation time, a research from Robert Half suggests.

Professionals more burned out today than a year ago

44% of professionals surveyed said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago, up from 34% in a similar 2020 poll. 49% of employees experiencing increased fatigue blame it on a heavier workload.

“After enduring more than a year of long hours and little time off, many workers are feeling burned out and need a break to relax and refresh,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half.

“Running on empty can have a negative effect on employees’ mental health and well-being, and managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.”

Pent-up vacation demand

In a separate survey of professionals:

1 in 4 said they forfeited paid time off in 2020

1 in 3 plans to take more than 3 weeks of vacation time this year

57% are ready for an “awaycation” to travel and completely disconnect from work; in comparison, 32% prefer a staycation, and only 11% favor a “workcation” or a vacation that combines work and leisure

But unplugging could prove difficult for 28% of employees, who admitted they’ll be checking in with work frequently when they take time off this summer.

McDonald added, “Managers can foster a vacation-friendly culture by taking time off themselves and disconnecting as much as possible when they do. Planning for staff absences — including bringing in contract professionals — can also help ease people’s anxiety about missing work, minimize disruptions and ensure continued productivity.”